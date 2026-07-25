King Charles, Camilla send strong message to Sarah Ferguson amid major appeal

Sarah is demanding to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla to appeal for clemency.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have apparently sent a strong message to Sarah Ferguson as the insiders claimed the former Duchess wants to reach them out.

The royal sources have told the Heat World Sarah is demanding to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla to appeal for clemency.

The insiders claimed, "Sarah is nowhere near ready to just disappear into obscurity, she says she won’t allow herself to be tossed aside like rubbish simply because it’s the easier path for Charles and Camilla. [She feels] they owe her a whole lot better than that - and she intends to push them until she gets it!"

The spy continued Sarah has been hoping that with time people might soften towards her, but that's “wishful thinking”, if anything the mood towards her is even worse than when all the revelations about her friendship with Epstein first came out.

“She’s still clinging to this belief that somehow sitting down with Charles and Camilla to plead her case could solve this for her, at least as far as her financial situation goes”, they said. But neither of them has any appetite for that, they’ve washed their hands of her.”

The palace source has revealed King Charles and Camilla’s strong response, saying they are unlikely to offer an olive branch.

The sources said the king and queen are ‘trying to avoid her like the plague’.