Lilibet, Archie may 'resent' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent UK visit have been seen as an attempt to regain a foothold, but the royal editor singled out the downside of this visit, stating the trip could negatively impact their children, Archie and Lilibet, in the future.

During a European summer break, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove for tea. This marked the King’s first meeting with Archie,7, and Lilibet,5, since 2022.

Speaking about this much-talked royal meeting, Ingrid Seward who is editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine interpreted this trip as evidence of their efforts to restore their relationship with the Royal family.

She also suggested that the Royal family rift could also prompt the couple’s children to resent their parents for keeping them away from royal kin.

“I think the children could be really annoyed, not now, but when they grow up, with their father and mother," she told The Sun.

"They could ask 'Why haven't you introduced me to my other life, my cousins, my heritage?' And I think that would be an awkward one for Harry and Meghan to explain."

Seward also claimed Meghan’s popularity in the US has declined and if would be successful in repairing ties with Royals, the mending could help bolster her position, provided Duchess must take a back seat” approach.

Speaking about the future outlook, Ms Seward claimed King Charles may facilitate visits in secure locations like Scotland.

"I think the King will say to Harry, 'Darling boy, you know I can only really see you in Scotland', where he will be given assurances about security, and that is what I think will happen," she said.

"The issues with Harry and his brother are a whole other ball game completely," Mrs Seward cautioned.