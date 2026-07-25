Meghan Markle finally leaves King Charles 'genuinely shocked', Prince William 'furious'
Even people who usually refuse to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'wincing'
Meghan Markle has left King Charles ‘shocked’, and heir to throne Prince William ‘furious’ after she posted new family photos on social media.
Meghan recently shared the pictures of her, Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet from their ‘Summer Holiday’.
According to claims, the California-based royal couple visited an emotional location: Althorp House.
The location is the family home of the late Princess Diana, where she grew up and where she was buried.
In one of the photos, Meghan shared on Instagram, Lilibet is seen with her red hair blowing in the wind, wearing one of her signature printed summer dresses and carrying toys and a small bag in her right hand.
In the distance, Harry and Archie can be seen carrying what look like bouquets, fueling speculation that the family had visited Princess Diana's grave, located on Oval Lake within the Althorp grounds.
Now, royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders has claimed the visit has left King Charles ‘genuinely shocked.’
“The King is genuinely shocked,” the royal source reveals.
“Even people who usually refuse to comment on Harry and Meghan are wincing. The feeling is that some family moments are simply too sacred to share.”
The sources further said Prince William is devastated—but not surprised.
“William has always been fiercely protective of his mother’s memory,” an insider says. “He’s upset, but sadly, he’s no longer shocked by anything Harry and Meghan do.”
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