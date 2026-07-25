‘Sneaking out the back door’: False claim about Kate Middleton angers supporters

A video of Kate Middleton has been circulated with a misleading caption on X by a popular account which has over two million followers.

The user, Matt Wallace, shared the video with the caption, “Kate Middleton caught sneaking out the back door in all red She looks extremely nervous after she sees the camera.”

The caption sparked strong reaction from royal fans.

The video originally surfaced in January this year when the Princess of Wales was spotted braving the rain during the Changing of the Guard at Windsor Castle.

The Princess of Wales was seen rushing, holding an umbrella with an aide, in the background of a video of The Changing of the Guard.

The future queen was clad in a crimson dress which she wore for a reception at Windsor Castle honoring England's Women's Rugby team

The Princess of Wales, who is Patron of the Rugby Football Union, received the Red Roses following their World Cup win in September 2025.



