Typhoon Noul nears Southern China, prompting high alerts and public transport suspensions

Typhoon Noul is reportedly approaching southern China, prompting strong winds and torrential rain across the region on Saturday, and authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel as transport links could be disrupted.

Noul marks the 12th typhoon of the year and is on track to make landfall along the coastline between the Asian financial hub of Hong Kong and Lufeng in China’s southern province of Guangdong.

The National Meteorological Centre warned that Guangdong and the nearby provinces of Fujian, Jiangxi and Hunan would be directly impacted by Noul. People are advised to take necessary precautionary measures and remain alert to potential threats.

In this connection, the Hong Kong Observatory said the storm is expected to make landfall in southern Guangdong province on Sunday with highest sustained wind near the center of about 120km/h.

Mainland China also anticipated the storm to make landfall overnight on Saturday along the southeastern coast from Zhuhai in Guangdong to Zhangpu in Fujian province.

As per current details, more than 20,000 people were relocated across Guangdong by Friday evening. Meanwhile, rail services were also suspended today, with regular trains expected to cease on Sunday. It is crucial to note that operations at airports across Hong Kong, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Xiamen have been disrupted.

The country’s meteorological agency cautioned residents to remain on high alert on Friday and Saturday for landslides, flooding and storm surges. Additionally, Airline Cathay Pacific announced that flights remain suspended on Sunday from Hong Kong International Airport.