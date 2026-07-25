Is Trump running for next term as US president? Fact-checking viral claim

President Donald Trump has drawn the attention of the media, international and internet community through his viral claims regarding his next presidential bid.

The sitting president made this announcement while speaking at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner, the event for celebrating press freedom. The dinner was rescheduled as the first one was cancelled by a shooting three months ago.

During the speech he announced, “Tonight, to show just how much I care about the press and I want to save your ratings, I'm pleased to announce my intention.. to run for a FOURTH TERM as president of the United States.”

“I will be doing that. I will be having this official…I won three times, now I'm going to do it again. I'm going to do it…I won three times. I am going to do it again. I am very good at running for president.”

“Now I went three times and did very well the second time, by the way. Rigged election.” Trump went on saying that and wore bright red TRUMP 2028 HAT as he announced a "FOURTH TERM"

The President’s comments went viral on social media platforms and ignited various reactions from the users. Some took these claims light heartedly and others showed concerns regarding the mockery of the constitution and US legal system.

However, here is the real context behind this announcement. Trump’s real motive was poking fun at the media.

While largely friendly, Trump couldn't resist poking fun at the press, calling the room the "largest group of 'Trump derangement syndrome' people ever put together" and joking that journalists would go broke once he leaves office.

Trump also called it “somewhat a piece of scoop” during the speech, showing the non-confirmation of this information.

If we talk through the lens of the US constitution, this claim cannot be really true as the constitution totally bars the 3rd term. The 22nd Amendment explicitly states that “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”