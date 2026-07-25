Why Trump’s gala address made headlines: Insults, potshots and more

Donald Trump delivered a free-wheeling gala address that quickly veered from standard remarks into a fast burst of blows around with the room of journalists whom he again accused of producing fake news while inveighing against his political enemies in a speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

This comes just a day after the Trump administration abandoned an extraordinary bid to subpoena reporters over their coverage, as the US president attended the rescheduled White House Correspondents' dinner in Washington on Friday evening.

Trump’s hours-long speech was humorous and sarcastic with occasional hurtful remarks aimed at the news media- a profession he ultimately said he respected even praising journalists for doing an exceptional job.

Trump has regularly attacked the press over later throughout his presidency and underlined that his conflict with Iran was going “extremely well.”

He said to a room full of journalists: “Don’t believe the fake news.” Trump also ridiculed the weight of former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, and Jerry Nadler, the New York congressman, picturing the two wrestling over a piece of cheesecake.

He mocked the sudden turn of opponents including Bruce Springsteen who he said he “looks like hell" and pointed at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins who had been celebrated for her White House coverage, adding that she does not smile enough.

Trump concluded his remarks with a joke that flubbed the landing, stating his intent to run and win a fourth election-a reference to his misrepresentation that he won in 2020 election and his suggestions that he could seek a third term.

“I won three times, now I’m going to do it again,” the president said, sarcastically, placing a red “Trump 2028” hat on his head.

“Beginning his remarks, Trump claimed the speech he had originally prepared was “gonna be a doozy”, suggesting he would back his attacks at the rescheduled event: “Just like my presidency, the second time is always better – and the third time will be better yet … I’m only kidding.”

Friday’s speech is the first Trump has made at the event during either of his two terms. He shunned the banquet throughout his first term and has long attacked the press corps, including many of the journalists in the room.

There’s a lot of criticism at the event

The dinner event came at a time of escalating tension between the media and a president who is in his second term has sought to use power to intimidate media outlets he dislikes. This pressure has ranged from press access bans against members of the White House press corps to regulatory actions through the Federal Communications Commission and ongoing lawsuits.

Trump with an attempt to mend faces said: “I have a lot of respect for your profession, " he told the assembled journalists. He also touted his own success and declared: “When I am not around, you’re all gonna he broke.”