Kentavious Caldwell-Pope eyes 76ers reunion with LeBron James

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reportedly negotiating a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and intends to reunite with LeBron James at the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Prime Video's Chris Haynes, Caldwell-Pope plans to join Philadelphia if a buyout agreement with Memphis is completed.

James and Caldwell-Pope previously spent three seasons together with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the team win the 2020 NBA Championship.

They are also both represented by Klutch Sports chief executive Rich Paul.

The veteran guard has built a reputation as a reliable three-point shooter and defender, although he is coming off one of the toughest seasons of his career.

He shot 31.6 per cent from three-point range during the 2025-26 campaign, his lowest mark since the 2015-16 season.

According to the report, Caldwell-Pope was due to earn $21.6 million in the 2026-27 season before entering buyout discussions with Memphis.

If the move is completed, he would join a strengthened 76ers squad led by LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia looks to challenge for an NBA title.

Neither the Grizzlies nor the 76ers have officially confirmed the reported move.