Technology

How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra are now available for preorder, starting at $1,199, with all models shipping August 7

By The News Digital
Published July 25, 2026
How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra
How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra

Three new foldable smartphones launched by Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 are now available for pre-order. Excitingly, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra replace this year's Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. Prices, colours, and delivery dates of all models have been revealed.

Pre-orders for all three devices were opened on July 22, and the devices will be delivered on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specs

How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 brings a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display; there’s a crease that is basically barely noticeable anyway. It’s also fitted with a dual-lens camera setup, so users can take 10x zoom photos and record 4K videos at 60 fps, and it also arrives with 12 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs

How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra

Instead of being a regular upgrade to the Z Fold 7, the Z Fold 8 is a new device with the wider 4:3 ratio of the screen located between the Flip 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. It provides a 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen, an 8K-capable dual-lens camera, and 16GB RAM / 1TB memory configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specs

How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra

The Z Fold 8 Ultra takes the baton from the Z Fold 7, offering the biggest device footprint in Samsung's range of foldable phones with a 6.5-inch cover screen and 8-inch main display. The Ultra is the only device in this trio to have a triple-lens camera with 8K video, 3x optical zoom, and 30x space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra prices

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 kicks off at $1,199, and it shows up in pink, graphite, cream and mint. Now the Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899.99, and you can grab it in lavender, graphite, cream, and pistachio. Meanwhile, the range-topping Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra begins at $2,099.99, in violet shadow, graphite, cream, and green shadow, so yeah, there’s that.

Where and how to preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Z Flip 8?

Pre-order options for all three phones include the official website of Samsung, as well as major US carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.

Up to $1,200 off for trade-ins is offered by Samsung with either of the two devices with a trade-in or just $200 off for those who don't have a phone to trade in.

Each carrier is offering a different deal on these three devices. For instance, T-Mobile offers select models with a new line with an eligible trade-in, and Verizon offers the Z Fold 8 from $30 monthly over 48 months with no trade-in needed.

The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
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