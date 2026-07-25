How to preorder new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra

Three new foldable smartphones launched by Samsung at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 are now available for pre-order. Excitingly, the latest Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra replace this year's Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. Prices, colours, and delivery dates of all models have been revealed.

Pre-orders for all three devices were opened on July 22, and the devices will be delivered on August 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 brings a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display; there’s a crease that is basically barely noticeable anyway. It’s also fitted with a dual-lens camera setup, so users can take 10x zoom photos and record 4K videos at 60 fps, and it also arrives with 12 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specs

Instead of being a regular upgrade to the Z Fold 7, the Z Fold 8 is a new device with the wider 4:3 ratio of the screen located between the Flip 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. It provides a 5.5-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen, an 8K-capable dual-lens camera, and 16GB RAM / 1TB memory configurations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra specs

The Z Fold 8 Ultra takes the baton from the Z Fold 7, offering the biggest device footprint in Samsung's range of foldable phones with a 6.5-inch cover screen and 8-inch main display. The Ultra is the only device in this trio to have a triple-lens camera with 8K video, 3x optical zoom, and 30x space zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra prices

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 kicks off at $1,199, and it shows up in pink, graphite, cream and mint. Now the Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899.99, and you can grab it in lavender, graphite, cream, and pistachio. Meanwhile, the range-topping Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra begins at $2,099.99, in violet shadow, graphite, cream, and green shadow, so yeah, there’s that.

Where and how to preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Z Flip 8?

Pre-order options for all three phones include the official website of Samsung, as well as major US carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T.

Up to $1,200 off for trade-ins is offered by Samsung with either of the two devices with a trade-in or just $200 off for those who don't have a phone to trade in.

Each carrier is offering a different deal on these three devices. For instance, T-Mobile offers select models with a new line with an eligible trade-in, and Verizon offers the Z Fold 8 from $30 monthly over 48 months with no trade-in needed.