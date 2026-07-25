CDC expands Cyclospora outbreak to nine states as cases continue to rise

A Cyclospora outbreak linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce has spread to nine US states, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania have been added to the outbreak, joining Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia.

Health officials have identified 1,947 confirmed illnesses among people who reported eating at Taco Bell in the affected states.

The CDC said illnesses linked to the outbreak began on 22 June and have continued through 20 July.

Investigators believe contaminated iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico is the likely source.

The US Food and Drug Administration, together with Mexican health authorities, is investigating how the contamination occurred.

Taylor Farms has recalled shredded lettuce processed in central Mexico that was distributed to restaurants, food service providers and retailers in 27 states.

The CDC said not all cyclosporiasis cases reported this summer are linked to the same source and several separate clusters remain under investigation.

More than 12,000 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across the nine affected states this summer, with Michigan recording the highest number.

Symptoms can appear up to two weeks after eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea, fatigue and weight loss, according to the CDC.