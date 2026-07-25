Princess Charlene shares warning for Prince Harry after Lilibet pool photos?

Princess Charlene says, "Learning to swim, knowing lifesaving techniques and remaining vigilant can save lives."

Princess Charlene of Monaco has apparently shared a warning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two days after the Duchess released family photos.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared the photos of her, Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet from ‘Summer Holiday.’

In one of the pictures, Princess Lilibet showcased an impressive skill executing a backflip as her father, Prince Harry, threw her into the air in a swimming pool.

Both Lilibet and Archie appear to be confident in the water as they swam without buoyancy aids or floats.

There are claims, Archie and Lilibet have had plenty of practice with their swimming skills as the Sussexes' family home in Montecito features an outdoor pool.

Meanwhile, amid this development, Princess Charlene took to Instagram and released her message on World Drowning Prevention Day.

In her message, the Princess apparently shared a warning for Harry and Meghan.

The Monaco’s Princess says in her statement, “On this World Drowning Prevention Day, I would like to remind everyone that these tragedies are often preventable. Learning to swim, knowing lifesaving techniques and remaining vigilant can save lives.”

“Every summer, the Princess Charlene Foundation reinforces this commitment through an awareness campaign in Monaco and several coastal cities, promoting safe behaviours and reminding as many people as possible of the essential steps they can take to stay safe.”

She continued, “As periods of extreme heat lead more people to the water, prevention is more important than ever. Drowning gives no warning; a few seconds of attention can make all the difference. Together, let us make water safety a priority for everyone.”