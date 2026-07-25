Prince Harry wants reconciliation with William for royal title, Meghan Markle's business?

Kate Middleton and Prince William snubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in UK

The royal insiders have claimed that Prince Harry wants to mend ties with his estranged brother William for his royal title and Meghan Markle’s business.

According to a report by the Closer, the Duke is very aware of rumoured threat that he and his wife Meghan will be stripped of their royal titles when William becomes King, therefore, he wants to act sooner rather than later to protect his own standing.

The insider tells the outlet, “As much as this is about him (Prince Harry) wanting to mend things from an emotional standpoint, there’s no way to ignore the fact that getting back into William’s good graces is important from a business perspective too.”

The close sources warned the Duke, “If this feud is still raging when William takes the throne, it will have very real consequences on his title, which will inevitably affect his and Meghan’s bottom line.”

“So the time to make this happen is now, before William is totally in charge, and while Charles is still around to help broker some sort of peace deal,” the insiders advised to Harry.

They continued, “Harry swears he just wants his brother back, that this has nothing to do with protecting his title, but of course, people are suspicious of his motives, especially William.”

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet reunited with King Charles in Britain in their efforts to make peace.

However, Kate Middleton and Prince William snubbed the California-based royal couple.