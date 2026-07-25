King Charles’ plan to meet grandchildren Archie, Lilibet on next visit revealed

King Charles experienced a long-awaited private family reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and grandchildren Prince Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove House.

Organized quietly during the Duke of Sussex’s trip to Britain, the gathering marked the first time the monarch has seen Archie and Lilibet in four years since 2022.

The royal experts believed that in future the monarch will want to spend more time with his grandchildren despite having a busy schedule so it appears that King Charles and Prince Harry might work on finding some middle ground to arrange the meeting.

Ingrid Seward who is editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said in an interview, “Because of the King’s age I think Charles himself will want to spend time with his grandchildren.”

“Though with his schedule I think the only chance he will get to spend with them is during the annual summer trip to Scotland for the long Balmoral break.”

“So with this in mind I think there is a real chance that they return for that, this summer seems unlikely, but in the future I can see this happening.”

In the wake of security-related issues faced by Harry, Ms Seward thought King Charles would prefer meeting them in Scotland.

“I think the King will say to Harry, ‘darling boy, you know I can only really see you in Scotland’, where he will be given assurances about security, and that is what I think will happen.”

The Duke has been fighting for police protection for his family and himself for years. The only thing he received was several delays and setbacks.

The royal expert also believed that the couple’s children could resent them in future for keeping them away from their British roots and heritage.