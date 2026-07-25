Why is ChatGPT down? OpenAI confirms widespread service disruption

ChatGPT, one of the famous AI chatbots, is down for users after suffering from major service disruption.

The outage-tracking platform Downdetector registered a sharp surge in user complaints starting in the afternoon on July 25. Within no time, the reports quickly spiked to over 1,560 showing a massive jump from the typical baseline of just two reports.

The sheer volume of complaints indicated a widespread outage rather than a region-specific issue. As a result of the outage, the users have faced difficulty in login and chat-related issues across the web and app versions.

As per Downdetector’s breakdown, ChatGPT is itself at the core of all reported issues, making up 80 percent. App-related issues make up 8 percent and API problems at 6 percent.

The wide scope of disruption affected multiple OpenAI products and features with users submitting reports across several categories, including login, DALL-E, Sora, Codex, and web browser access.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI confirms this global outage on the status page, stating, “We are investigating the issue for the listed services.”

Another statement reads, “We have applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery.”