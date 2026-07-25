Is UK expecting a fourth heatwave? Here’s what the latest forecast says

The UK is bracing for another bout of heatwave as temperatures across England and parts of Wales are set to surge next week.

According to a new weather map, the temperatures will peak between 25C-30C widely, and potentially reach 30C to 35C by next weekend.

The forecast by WX Charts also revealed that the weather in London will be hot on Tuesday, July 28.

High pressure building near the south of the UK will prevent rain-bearing fronts, paving the way for a possible six-day heatwave with sweltering temperatures as high as 32C. Particularly, east Wales and England are at the high risk of bearing the brunt of this potential fourth heatwave.

When it comes to regions in the UK, temperature-based disparities will persist. Central, southern and eastern England will experience the most intense heat. On the other hand, Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain cooler with temperatures generally in the high teens to mid-twenties initially before warming up slightly later in the week.

The authorities have issued yellow heat health alerts for London, South East, the East Midlands, East of England, South West and West Midlands.

The Met Office officially declares a heatwave when temperatures meet or exceed specific local thresholds, ranging from 25C in the north and west to 28C in eastern England, for three consecutive days, provided it affects more than just one or two stations.

The UK Health Security Agency’s heatwave warning comes as North Wales and Upper Severn are already grappling with drought and dry conditions.