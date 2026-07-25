Royals

King Charles moves against Jeffrey Donaldson

King Charles strips Knighthood of Jeffrey Donaldson after he was convicted for sex offences

By The News Digital
Published July 25, 2026
King Charles moves against Jeffrey Donaldson

King Charles has formally cancelled and annulled the knighthood bestowed upon former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson after he was convicted for historic child sex offences.

A notice published in The Gazette on Thursday confirmed the decision, stating: "The King has directed the cancellation and annulment of the knighthood conferred upon Jeffrey Mark Donaldson on the 11 June 2016 as a Knight Bachelor."

The honour had been awarded as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours that year in recognition of his political and public service.

King Charles moves against Jeffrey Donaldson

Donaldson can no longer style himself "Sir," and his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, also loses the courtesy title "Lady Donaldson" as a consequence of the revocation.

The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was found guilty last month on all charges , ⁠one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four of gross indecency over a 23-year period against two women when they were children.

Donaldson, 63, was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians ⁠when he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

He immediately stepped down as head ⁠of the Democratic Unionist Party and last month asked for his knighthood from the ⁠British monarch to be renounced.

The News Digital
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