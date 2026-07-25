Arsenal eye shock move to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior

Reports are surfacing that Arsenal are exploring a shock deal for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The club is monitoring Vinicius Jr’s situation at the Bernabeu as contract negotiations remain unanswered. Meanwhile, the Brazilian who is one of the possibilities being explored following the World Cup.

The 26-year-old has been at Real for eight years and registered 22 goals across all tournaments in the past years. In line with current reports, interest is at an initial stage with preliminary club talks taking place.

Crucially, Real do not want to lose Vinicius for free next summer so may be more open to a sale.

The Spanish giants have had a pursuit of prodigy Yan Diomande rejected indicating that they have already found Vinicius replacement.

In terms of attacking talent, Arsenal have also been linked with an enterprising step for Julian Alvarez who wants out of Atletico Madrid this summer.

On social platform X, intriguing comments have been pouring in with one user writing: “Arsenal thinks with one premier league title in 26 years, they can compete. I’ll run naked if Vinicius Junior signs for Arsenal.”

Second added: “Arsenal is trying to be more than themselves right now. If you go bankrupt, I can tell you that Chelsea or Tottenham will not loan you money to buy players. You'll be like Barcelona looking for old players at 34yrs to sign for the main time. I am telling Arsenal to suspend the signing with immediate effect now before it is too late.”

There is a possibility that Arsenal could convince Los Blancos chiefs to sell for a reduced upfront cost due to the circumstances of Vincius’ contract.