Royals

Kate Middleton’s heart-winning gesture recalled by South African siblings

The two siblings met Kate Middleton during Wimbledon 2026 earlier this month

By The News Digital
Published July 25, 2026
Kate Middleton’s heart-winning gesture recalled by South African siblings

A South African newspaper published a story of two siblings who were surprised by Princess Kate at Wimbledon earlier this month.

According to a report published in the July 9-10 edition of the regional newspaper, Rubin and Lianke Essakow, who belong to Klerksdorp, attended the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

The newspaper reported that the pair recalled their unexpected and memorable encounter with Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton’s heart-winning gesture recalled by South African siblings

They said that when they were waiting for a glimpse of the players, Princess Kate and her security team walked through the gate to Court No. 1.

After recognizing the royal, Rubin took a chance and asked her for autograph. The princess asked her team, who initially attempted to intervene, to let them meet her.

With a warm smile on her face, the Princess of Wales stopped to chat with the siblings. Princess Kate, who like other members of the royal family is not permitted to sign autographs, suggested taking a photo with them.


The News Digital
At The News Digital, our editors combine entertainment savvy with global reporting expertise. Expect authoritative coverage of royals, Hollywood, and trending topics, plus clear, reliable updates across science, politics, sports, and business. We keep it accurate, timely, and easy to understand, so you can stay ahead.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google