Kate Middleton’s heart-winning gesture recalled by South African siblings

A South African newspaper published a story of two siblings who were surprised by Princess Kate at Wimbledon earlier this month.

According to a report published in the July 9-10 edition of the regional newspaper, Rubin and Lianke Essakow, who belong to Klerksdorp, attended the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

The newspaper reported that the pair recalled their unexpected and memorable encounter with Kate Middleton.

They said that when they were waiting for a glimpse of the players, Princess Kate and her security team walked through the gate to Court No. 1.

After recognizing the royal, Rubin took a chance and asked her for autograph. The princess asked her team, who initially attempted to intervene, to let them meet her.

With a warm smile on her face, the Princess of Wales stopped to chat with the siblings. Princess Kate, who like other members of the royal family is not permitted to sign autographs, suggested taking a photo with them.



