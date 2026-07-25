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Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente become target of false claims after Ibiza photos go viral

The Spanish footballers celebrated their FIFA World Cup victory with a holiday in Ibiza

By The News Digital
Published July 25, 2026
Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente become target of false claims after Ibiza photos go viral

New pictures of Spanish footballers Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente from the beaches of Ibiza have sparked buzz online.

The photos of Torres and Llorente were taken from an angle and shared with captions that led some people to speculate about their sexual orientation.

Mario Nawfal, a popular X account with over 3 million followers, shared the footballers’ photos with a suggestive caption. He also shared the photo of Piqué and Ibrahimović, further fueling speculation.

However, fans were quick to call him out. Some shared multiple photos of the footballers from the same location with separate female companions, dismissing speculation about their sexuality. It was not immediately known whether they were with their girlfriends.

Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente become target of false claims after Ibiza photos go viral

Commenting on the photos, one user wrote, “Close friends being comfortable around each other isn’t new. A photo alone doesn’t tell the whole story.”

Ferran Torres, Marcos Llorente become target of false claims after Ibiza photos go viral

“People really love creating stories from a single picture. Affection doesn’t automatically mean romance,” said another.

A famous picture of Gerard Piqué and Zlatan Ibrahimović, former Barcelona teammates, was also triggered rumors about thei relationship.

Piqué later clarified that his photo was completely misinterpreted and mistimed, while Ibrahimović reportedly invited a journalist and her sister to his house to prove his heterosexuality.


The News Digital
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