Why Lewis Hamilton joked his 2025 Hungary GP nightmare deserves a documentary

At the Hungarian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton pondered his hardships at the Hungaroring a year prior, as the seven-time champion has joked that Formula 1 fans may have to wait for a feature documentary to expose the truth of his difficult 2025 weekend.

His return to the Hungaroring 12 months later was one of his most difficult races during a challenging first season with Ferrari.

Hamilton labeled his own performance as useless and went so far as to suggest that the Maranello outfit “probably needs to change drivers.”

During his Thursday media duties ahead of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix when asked to shed light on his progress over the last year, Hamilton quipped he would reveal all in a future documentary.

He explained to Motorsport.com and other media outlets, “Definitely, I'm proud of everyone in the team, and also I am definitely proud of myself for getting myself out of the place that I was in,”

“And one day when I do my documentary, I'll tell you all about that weekend and what led up to it.”

“But to come from there, even coming into this week, I felt a lot from last week, and I arrived worlds away from where I was last year, for which I'm really grateful.”

“I'm really grateful for what we've developed as a team, the pieces of the puzzle that have moved and come together, and now we come here with a great car, with a great package as a whole, and that we can fight with, Hamilton continued.”

Hamilton heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend second in the drivers’ championship behind player Kimi Antonelli.