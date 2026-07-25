Max Verstappen slams ‘broken’ Red Bull after Hungary shocking qualifying disaster

Max Verstappen says he feels Red Bull is suffering from “car degradation” following the spin out at the end of qualifying.

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, four-time champion Verstappen qualified sixth at the Hungaroring, finishing just 0.518 seconds behind McLaren’s Lando Norris on pole while teammate Isack Hadjar took eighth.

Red Bull’s has troubled him all season with balance issues, tyre wear and rear instability dropping the team to fourth in the constructors’ standings with 151 points behind Mercedes’ 358.

Red Bull eyes configuration adjustments for tomorrow's tight, twisty race where Verstappen's skill could still challenge for a final podium.

Verstappen said after qualifying: “The whole weekend has been tough but in qualifying especially the car is just degrading.”

“The car is just completely broken aerodynamically; it's just getting worse and worse! What a joke.”

This post followed several people's comments with one user writing: “this retard keeps spinning every competitive session. At some point people have to start asking if redbull is holding Max back or is it that Max holding redbull back.”

Another lamented: “Now imagine if Max brought the rear wing from Silverstone and Spielberg.”

Verstappen said the inconsistency in the problem makes it difficult for them to solve.