Trump reacts to Ferran Torres' viral 'Make Spain Great Again' hat

Since defeating Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final match, Spain has constantly been in the spotlight. Be it Lamine Yamal’s relationship controversy with his girlfriend or Marc Cucurella’s emotional family struggle, Spaniards are breaking the internet.

Now comes Ferran Torres who broke the deadline in the 106th minute, scoring the only goal of the match to give Spain a 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina and win the 2026 World Cup.

US President Donald Trump was present at the final, joining FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the pitch during the post-match ceremony to hand out medals to the players.

During the parade, the goalscorer Ferran Torres wore a bright red cap replicating the MAGA one. But on the cap “Make Spain Great Again” was written. The same slogan “Make America Great Again” was used by Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

When Trump was asked regarding Torres’ viral hat and gesture, the President appreciated the Spanish star.

“A great player and he was basically wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ cap. I saw it as a nice tribute and I think he said it with very good intentions, we appreciate it…A nice gesture! He did it very kindly and we appreciate it. It was a great compliment.”

“We have, we’ve made America great. We’re the greatest country in the world now. I will say this, we, a year and a half ago, two years ago, this country was in deep trouble,” he further added, referring to the United States.

When the footage went viral on social media, the White House responded, “Everyone wants to join the movement.”

The users on social media praised Trump’s compliments for the Spanish footballer. One wrote, “Everything about Donald trump is maga.”

Another wrote, “Trump really knows how to turn every moment into a MAGA moment.”

The third one commented, “Trump's influence goes far!! That’s beautiful.”