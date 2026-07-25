Princess Anne visits Royal Ascot
The Princess Royal attend the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes
Princess Anne on Saturday visited Ascot Racecourse to attend the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Luncheon.
Ascot’s official Instagram account shared the Princess Royal’s photo with the caption, “Always a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal to Ascot.”
The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes has been one of the defining races in world horseracing.
“Created in the aftermath of the Second World War, the race was born from a desire to unite the nation's two greatest races in honour of King George VI and to give Britain something to believe in during a time of rebuilding and hope,” read the caption for a video shared on Ascot social media.
“Featuring unforgettable champions, historic moments and the legacy that continues to shape the race today, discover why winning the King George remains one of the greatest achievements in Flat racing,” the caption added.
-
King Charles takes 'huge offence' to Prince William for major reason
-
‘Fevered & ‘intellectually challenged’ Prince Harry sparks worse marital problems with Meghan
-
Prince Harry warned Meghan will ‘fly out the door’: ‘That relationship is in trouble’
-
Expert exposes critical flaw in Firm that Harry didn’t cause: ‘The heir’s tacit criticism always follows’
-
‘Self-indulgent witch’ Meghan Markle and her pal get roasted: ‘Makes me sick!’
-
Prince William gives King Charles a ‘grating’ feeling: ‘He’s touching on old sensitivities’
-
Meghan Markle’s fails to prove she gave birth to Archie, Lilibet: ‘Are you are an idiot mentally ill or lying?’
-
Prince William faces his own trial despite Prince Harry’s ‘unforgivable´past