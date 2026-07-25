Princess Anne visits Royal Ascot

Princess Anne on Saturday visited Ascot Racecourse to attend the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and Luncheon.

Ascot’s official Instagram account shared the Princess Royal’s photo with the caption, “Always a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal to Ascot.”

The King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes has been one of the defining races in world horseracing.

“Created in the aftermath of the Second World War, the race was born from a desire to unite the nation's two greatest races in honour of King George VI and to give Britain something to believe in during a time of rebuilding and hope,” read the caption for a video shared on Ascot social media.

“Featuring unforgettable champions, historic moments and the legacy that continues to shape the race today, discover why winning the King George remains one of the greatest achievements in Flat racing,” the caption added.







