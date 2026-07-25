Watch: Kaitlan Collins’ reaction to Trump’s remarks

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins refused to answer questions about Donald Trump’s remarks regarding her during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech.

When a reporter asked whether she thought the president had gone too far with the joke, Collins continued walking and chose not to respond, despite being asked repeatedly.

When Collins was announced as an award winner, President Donald Trump did not applaud. She, however, walked over to him and shook his hand, prompting the Republican to stand up and pat her on the shoulder.

The 2026 White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner was held at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

The event had been rescheduled after an assassination attempt on the original April date.

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," Trump, 80, told attendees.

Collins won the WHCA's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure in the broadcast category.

The POTUS continued, "It was all about me. It's a fake. She shouldn't get the award. It was a fake, but I didn't mind. I said, Kaitlan, congratulations. But it was fake. There's no question about it."

That's when Trump pivoted to criticizing Collins for not smiling — an insult he publicly hurled at her in February, after calling her "stupid and nasty" in December.



