Rita Ora reveals decision her husband is thankful for today

Rita Ora says her husband Taika Waititi is grateful she froze her eggs before they started planning a family.

In a recent interview, the 35-year-old singer recalled freezing her eggs when she was 24 and again at 27. Now, she and Waititi, 50, are thinking about having children together.

"He says, 'Good job for planning ahead, girl,'" Ora told The Times.

Waititi already has two daughters, Te Kainga o te Hinekahu, 14, and Matewa Kiritapu, 10, from his previous marriage to Chelsea Winstanley.

Ora added that she enjoys spending time with her stepdaughters and would love to grow their family, but admitted she once worried that having children would be difficult because of their busy careers.

“I have a lovely time with my stepdaughters and I’d love to add to our family but… when? I used to think with both of our careers it would be impossible, but I’ve become friendly with Jacinda Ardern and she is my inspiration.

She said former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inspired her by showing that women can balance work and motherhood.

Ora also opened up about her relationship with Waititi, whom she first met at a barbecue in 2018 but did not start dating until 2021.

She admitted it was a risk to take their friendship to the next level. "Kissing your best friend is a big moment," she said. "What if it doesn't work out? What if you lose an incredible friendship?"

The couple married two months after they began dating in a small ceremony attended by Ora's sister, Waititi's two daughters and his best friend.