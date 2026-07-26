Prince William once compared Prince George to Prince Harry: 'A little bit of a rascal'

Prince William once described Prince George as "a little bit of a rascal" while opening up about becoming a father for the first time.

Just weeks after Prince George was born in July 2013, the Prince William spoke to CNN about life as a new parent with Princess Catherine.

He joked that Prince George reminded him of either himself or his younger brother, Prince Harry.

"He was a little bit of a rascal," William told the outlet. "He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger. I'm not sure, but he's doing very well at the moment."

William also admitted that the newborn did not like sleeping, calling it "a little bit of a problem."

The Prince and Princess of Wales introduced Prince George to the world outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London the day after he was born.

Prince William also revealed that he had practiced fitting the baby's car seat before leaving the hospital.

"I had to practise. I really did," he said. "I was terrified that I was going to get it wrong."

Now 13, Prince George has finished his time at Lambrook School and is preparing to start at Eton College, following in his father's footsteps. Kensington Palace confirmed his school place in June after months of speculation.

As second in line to the throne, Prince George has also taken part in more public events in recent years, including visits with his parents and appearances at royal commemorations.