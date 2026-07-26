Prince Harry hates attending public gatherings due to Meghan Markle after UK visit?

It appears that Prince Harry has some reservations regarding his wife Meghan Markle’s celebrity-driven world after a body language expert pointed out some notable signs.

During the Duke of Sussex’s high-profile speech at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York City earlier this month, he visibly showed signs of discomfort around notable figures such as skier Lindsay Vonn and basketball player LeBron James.

Harry made the trip without Meghan and their children, seven-year-old Prince Archie of Sussex and five-year-old Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

An insider told Radar Online, "There was a noticeable contrast between the scale of the occasion and Harry's demeanor – he appeared more restrained than many would expect at a celebrity-heavy gathering like this.”

“He is clearly committed to the Invictus Games, but environments centered on celebrity culture do not always seem to play to his strengths, particularly when he is appearing alone,” the source stated.

They went on to mention that it seemed the Duke of Sussex was “operating outside his comfort zone” without Megan, which gave a strong message about “how different these public-facing moments can feel for him compared to more purpose-driven engagements.”

“His focus remains on causes like Invictus, and when the setting shifts toward spectacle, it can create a visible tension in how he presents himself,” the insider claimed.