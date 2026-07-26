Tom Holland weighs in on the bad he’s had to promote: ‘In the back of my mind it played’

Tom Holland, the face of Spiderman just dished on some of the movies he’s done over the years and left fans in shock with some of this admissions.

For those unversed, this all happened during his interview for the Dish Podcast, during which he got pretty candid and discussed the “really easy” time he’s had on tours for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But that wasn’t all. He also spilled the beans on some of his “sh**” movies too, because that made them difficult to promote.

The conversation started when he said, “I’m absolutely loving it. When you’re doing press for movies you’re really proud of, it’s really easy. Because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you’re not lying to anyone. You really think people should go see it.”

Compared to those ‘hits’ he admits he’s also faced some circumstances before “when people say, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you’re like, ‘You shouldn’t, because it’s shit'.”

As for what he’s up to currently, there are two films hitting theatres, The Odyssey and also has Spider-man: Brand New Day dropping July 31st world wide.

Before signing off he even touched on the rare impact of getting to promote his fouth MCU solo and said, “It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap to be honest. I’ve really enjoyed it. I’m super proud of both of the films.”