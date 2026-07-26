Prince William gives King Charles a ‘grating’ feeling: ‘He’s touching on old sensitivities’

Reports have been framing the relationship between King Charles and his heir to be ‘perfect’ but sources now say that couldn’t be further from the truth.

As for why, the reason is none other than Prince William’s workload because in the last year he’s undertaken less engagements than King Charles who has another ‘full time job’ of sorts, which is battling cancer.

It is in light of this that the insider spoke to RadarOnline and got candid right off the bat.

According to them, “there is a growing sense that the King feels the weight of the institution resting largely on his shoulders, particularly when he looks at how busy his own schedule has been compared with his heir's.”

For those unversed, Prince William has been known to have taken a back seat from public facing engagement, in comparison to life pre-Kate’s cancer and despite her having gone into remission their schedules and approaches have not changed.

Their father however is said to be watching this with a ‘grating feeling’ knawing at him.

“He is acutely conscious that he is still undertaking a substantial number of engagements while dealing with a serious illness, and that contrast has begun to grate behind the scenes,” they even said.

That is not to say his approach to family time and ‘soaking up the days’ when his children are all still under one roof – since Prince George starts Eton College in September, is lost on the monarch. However, “he cannot entirely shake the feeling that this carefully crafted image inevitably invites comparisons with his own past, and that those comparisons do not always fall in his favor,” at the same time. “That touches on old sensitivities about the kind of parent he was able to be while balancing duty and personal life.”

“From the King's perspective, there is a delicate balance to strike between updating the role for a modern era and appearing to step back from the responsibilities that give the monarchy its purpose,” the same insider also chimed in to say near the end.

But “when he sees that he is pushing through a demanding program of work, even as he manages treatment and recovery, while William's public commitments sometimes look relatively light, it becomes more than just a scheduling issue – it starts to feel like a source of real tension.”