Prince William faces his own trial despite Prince Harry’s ‘unforgivable´past

Its said Prince William is facing massive amounts of pressure from many sides of the institution to do something about Harry, in the way of becoming the ‘bigger person’ and “forge a path towards peace with his wayward brother.”

For those unversed with these comments they come from a well placed source that spoke to Woman’s Day.

They said at the time, “There have to be. Starting with a public apology from both Harry and Meghan to him and his wife.” Followed shortly by a “legally binding contract” because it is “the only language the Sussexes will understand.”

However, in a conversation between Kevin O’ Sullivan and the host for Sky News Australia.

In his segment he said, “yeah, there isn't going to be a peace contract. He's not demanding a peace contract. What he's demanding is that he never wants to see his brother again.”

“Neither William nor Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, even want to be in the same postcode as Harry and Meghan. They particularly despise Meghan and they don't like what Harry has become since he teamed up with Ms. Markle.”

“So the feud between the sibling rivalry, this the brotherly feud between William and Harry, I think is insoluble. I don't think there is ever going to be a deal. In fact William and Catherine were furious that the king even entertained them when they came back to Britain last week.”

“Camila can't stand it, all of the royal family, including the king, absolutely detest Meghan. They believe that she's ruined Harry, and they no longer like Harry. William just doesn't want to know him anymore. So all this talk of, ‘oh, there's going to be some kind of peace pack’ or that ‘there's been talking’-- William and Harry have not been talking, that's not true, and they're not going to talk.

“As far as William is concerned, that interview with Oprah, his spiteful little book, Spare in which he trashed the entire Royal Family. (Don't forget in the interview with uh Oprah, you know, he basically called the royal family racists. So did she). “This is unforgivable.”

Before concluding he also echoed a similar statement and added, “there's no forgive and forget after what Harry's done.”