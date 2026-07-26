King Charles puts an end to ‘The Sussex Show’
King Charles has shown Meghan Markle her place after brief reunion
King Charles has cleverly twisted the situation around in his favour when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
His majesty, who invited the couple at Highgrove House this month, insured both that you can Duchess of Sussex near their place as he made the rules.
Speaking about His Majesty’s diplomacy, Alicia Liberty writes for Express: “The monarchy often found itself trapped in a seemingly endless cycle where every headline about the Royal Family eventually became another episode in what was beginning to feel like The Sussex Show.”
“Rather than allowing every headline to spiral into yet another royal psychodrama, Charles, 77, has quietly refused to feed into the melodramas, choosing instead to let the monarchy’s work speak louder than the latest family subplot,” said the expert.
She adds: “I don’t think King Charles gets nearly enough credit for steering the conversation back towards the institution instead of the individuals who chose to leave it.”
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