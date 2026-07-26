Meghan Markle not ‘comfortable’ King Charles wants to heal relationship privately

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no other choice than to obey King Charles.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned from debrief visit to UK, or urged to abide by rose laid bear by King Charles.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig tells the Mirror: "It is inevitable that Harry would want to spend more time in his homeland with his children. Meghan's perceptions of the UK have been diluted by the perceived behavior against her. But Harry wants his kids to connect with the UK and, perhaps, with family.

"The trust issue is serious. However, the fact that Charles and the Palace apparently took control of the Highgrove meeting – and there have been no leaks – is a sign that Charles wants to heal this relationship privately."

"Meghan was not comfortable with all the rules. William was right to advise Harry to take his time and not rush into marriage. The family learned valuable lessons from the marital failures (Charles & Diana and Andrew & Sarah). Neither couple got to know each other well before the marriage. No real courtships.