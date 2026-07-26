Royals

Meghan Markle not ‘comfortable’ King Charles wants to heal relationship privately

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have to listen to King Charles if they want returned to the UK

By Eleen Bukhari
Published July 26, 2026
Meghan Markle not ‘comfortable’ King Charles wants to heal relationship privately
Meghan Markle not ‘comfortable’ King Charles wants to heal relationship privately

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no other choice than to obey King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently returned from debrief visit to UK, or urged to abide by rose laid bear by King Charles.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig tells the Mirror: "It is inevitable that Harry would want to spend more time in his homeland with his children. Meghan's perceptions of the UK have been diluted by the perceived behavior against her. But Harry wants his kids to connect with the UK and, perhaps, with family.

"The trust issue is serious. However, the fact that Charles and the Palace apparently took control of the Highgrove meeting – and there have been no leaks – is a sign that Charles wants to heal this relationship privately."

"Meghan was not comfortable with all the rules. William was right to advise Harry to take his time and not rush into marriage. The family learned valuable lessons from the marital failures (Charles & Diana and Andrew & Sarah). Neither couple got to know each other well before the marriage. No real courtships.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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