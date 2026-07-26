Meghan Markle’s fails to prove she gave birth to Archie, Lilibet: ‘Are you are an idiot mentally ill or lying?’

Meghan Markle has been put on blast to such a degree that she has been reminding one socialite of ‘scrubbers’ in Jamaican bars in the 1970s who “used to, for the entertainment of various tourists, used to absorb beer bottles within their person during a dance”.

The entire conversation was propped up when someone asked this socialite, Lady Collin Campbell, whether Meghan perpetuated the ‘biggest con’ of the 21st century when it came to her children because rumors state she had a hysterectomy many years ago, when she was young.

In response to all this Lady Campbell went ham, straight from her hospital room and said, “Meghan for her own reasons, created layers and layers of doubt. Was she pregnant? Was she not pregnant? These are all valid questions to ask and she has ostensively tried to clear up the doubts in small and supposedly relevant ways.”

“For instance,” he added, “in the Netflix series, there is posted, a scan of a baby, but all the identifying features are missing. So, it can be a scan of any baby. At the very moment that they were posting something which was meant to rebut the queries that their conduct caused to arise, unless they are total idiots, or drug addled, or both, and we really do have to ask if they are drug addled idiots,” she asked, because otherwise to her, “surely they cannot have seriously expected anybody to believe,” and “to accept that that scan was of a baby she was bearing,” she alleged.

This is her point of view in light of the fact that the identifying features of the baby, from the scan was removed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TCfsbCgdJAU

She referenced pure logic by saying, “Logic dictates that if you are trying to reveal something you do not conceal it. And logic also dictates that if you are trying to clear up a doubt, you do not create a greater doubt unless you are insane, drug addled, mentally ill or lying, and maybe all of them together. Of course, she has done other things as well. You know, the ‘mama baby’ dance. I mean, they end in vulgarity and commonness.”

What is pertinent to mention, which the socialite made sure to admit, is that most people do certain behaviors in private, but to post them, being a woman with “pretensions to ‘ladylike behavior’,” or “even with pretentions to ‘decency’ would actually stoop to posting something like that,” is what she called out.

“I mean, she reminds me of some of the filthy scrubbers in the bars in Jamaica in the 1970s who used to, for the entertainment of various tourists, used to absorb beer bottles within their person during a dance,” she also alleged at one point when talking about the video where Meghan got down low.

It was only near the end that she did a full circle and agreed with the original commenter when saying, “it really was one of the great cons of the 21st century and no matter what it has been one of the great doubts of the 21st century. So whether it's a con or a doubt she has created the scenario…”

Near the end she also highlighted the idea of the Duchess ever ‘coming clean’ about some things, and shared her two cents when saying, “could she come clean? The problem with being acknowledged as a pathological liar-- is remember the boy who cried wolf? even when you're crying wolf, nobody believes you when the wolf is there, because you've cried wolf so many other times that it just doesn't fly.”