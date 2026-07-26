Meghan Markle relying on wigs, oversized shirts after UK return

Meghan Markle is trying to protect herself after recent visit to the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex,, who is back in America after briefly meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla, is stepping out in disguised outfits for security reasons.

It is revealed that her new disguise includes wigs, baseball caps, oversized sweatshirts, baggy trousers, and sunglasses “large enough to qualify as home security systems”.

An insider told journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack: “After the UK, she’s become obsessed with staying invisible. Now she almost never leaves the house without some kind of disguise.”

Royal historian Marlene Koenig tells the Mirror: "It is inevitable that Harry would want to spend more time in his homeland with his children. Meghan's perceptions of the UK have been diluted by the perceived behavior against her. But Harry wants his kids to connect with the UK and, perhaps, with family.

"The trust issue is serious. However, the fact that Charles and the Palace apparently took control of the Highgrove meeting – and there have been no leaks – is a sign that Charles wants to heal this relationship privately."