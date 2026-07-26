Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘protecting’ Prince George with smooth transition

Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving their eldest son a humbling experience as he grows into a young man.



The Prince and Prince of Wales, who referred to Prince George by his first name during his birthday post this month, I showcasing a new form of monarchy.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror: “I love the fact that they refer to him – and their other children – simply by their Christian names, without the formality or pomposity of using their titles. It sets a new tone, a tone that William has spoken about: being royal with a small ‘r’.

“For William and Catherine, it is a way of protecting their children, and it is working well. That’s partly because the pictures are clearly quite relaxed and informal.

“And this year we got a bit of both: the fun video of George on holiday with his siblings, and the much smarter one in his suit (happily without his tie!).

“These pictures will be part of the history books, so I suppose it’s important to start seeing this lovely young boy as a future King. And seeing him in his suit helps mark his transition from child to teenager,” she said.