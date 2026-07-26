Victoria Beckham’s breakdown explained: ‘Her son’s cocooned himself with just Nicola’

There’s a lot that’s been happening behind the scenes in the Beckham household and the most recent update warns that Victoria is the one most effected by the breakdown in her relationship with her son.

According to a well placed source, “the feud has caused so much pain. It’s such a sore subject that if his name comes up, it usually ends up with Victoria in tears or David getting cross about it.”

The entire thing has been explained to Closer and according to a source, “it has now become too upsetting to mention the B-word in the house – at the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a way through it. Victoria is still beside herself with worry and is not coping well at all. It’s hard for her to get out of bed some days, and she’s constantly sick with worry about Brooklyn.”

As for David, his fears are more on the observation side because he’s noticing that his son has ‘retreated’ from doing anything with any of his family or friends and “seems to have cocooned himself with just Nicola.”

Moreover, the parents aren’t the only family effected, grandparents are also facing the brunt of it because behind the scenes, the grandparents are “really hurting.”

According to the source who signed off soon after, “they had a really special connection with Brooklyn. The grandparents see the conflict from both sides. They’ve tried to be as neutral as they can, acting as the bridge between Brooklyn and his parents, but even that bridge appears to be crumbling.”