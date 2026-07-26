Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds sends fans into fits at Comic-Con: Watch

Ryan Reynolds gives fans the best sneak peak possible at comic-con

By The News Digital
Published July 26, 2026
Ryan Reynolds sends fans into fits at Comic-Con: Watch
Ryan Reynolds sends fans into fits at Comic-Con: Watch

Ryan Reynolds turns Comic-Con into his own special show and its by showing up as the legendary Deadpool.

This appearance was a surprise to all fans, and he even wound up sitting for a Marvel panel alongside the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

His first words on stage sent fans into fits of laughter and they were, “I’m not wearing the Doom mask over this mask because I didn’t want to ruin the likes of my Canadian tuxedo. My name is Ricky, that’s a mononym, like Cher or Madonna, and I’m just cosplaying hard.”

Next came a few questions and answers and during one of his opportunities he poked fun at the movie and said, “this seems like an awfully expensive way to announce the film. Uh, when do you start filming?”

Watch the Interaction Below: 


The News Digital
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