Guerrero Jr. remains hopeful as Blue Jays battle through disappointing season

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has urged fans to remain patient, saying the team will continue fighting despite a disappointing 2026 MLB season.

Speaking to reporters before Saturday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Guerrero said the Blue Jays still believe they can turn their season around with 58 games remaining.

“(There are) 58 games left, and you know how baseball is. Anything can happen. I know I can get better. Just frustrating. But we're just going — myself and the rest of the guys — to continue to play hard, and we'll see at the end of the season," Guerrero said.

Before Saturday's game, Toronto sat 10 games below .500, 6.5 games behind the final American League wild card spot.

According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays' playoff chances had dropped to 7.7 percent.

Guerrero has also endured a difficult campaign, batting .262 with six home runs in 99 games.

Despite speculation ahead of the 3 August trade deadline, Guerrero said his focus remains on helping the team improve.

Asked for a message to supporters, he said: “Be patient. I know things are not going the way we wanted, but I can promise all our fans that every time we go out there, (our goal) is to win the game. We’re humans."

"We need for our fan base to be there right now because you never know, things can change”.