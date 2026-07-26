49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to miss full training camp duties after car crash

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will take on a limited role at the start of training camp after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash earlier this month.

According to the report, Shanahan broke his nose, three ribs and a hand, suffered a severe concussion and required more than 40 stitches to his face after the collision on 14 July near his home in northern California.

Police said the other driver was not injured. Palo Alto police lieutenant Nicholas Martinez said drugs and alcohol were not involved and no one was cited.

Martinez said: "Consistent with our standard release of information procedures in such cases, we do not release information regarding the cause of the collision, or which party may have been at fault."

The 49ers confirmed Shanahan is recovering and will return on a restricted basis while concussion symptoms continue to be monitored.

In a statement, the team said: "San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident last week where he suffered non-life-threatening injuries."

"Coach Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis at the start of training camp while he recovers."

Assistant head coach Chris Foerster and the team's coordinators will oversee coaching duties until Shanahan is cleared to resume full responsibilities.

The 49ers open the 2026 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams on 10 September.