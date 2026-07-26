Arsenal consider move for Vinícius Júnior amid Real Madrid contract uncertainty

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to sign Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

According to The Guardian, the Brazil international has one year remaining on his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Arsenal making an initial enquiry about a potential deal.

The report said any move is still at an early stage, with the club also monitoring Julian Alvarez, Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola as possible attacking targets.

Vinícius scored 22 goals for Real Madrid last season and added four goals for Brazil at the World Cup.

His future at the Spanish club remains uncertain, with Jose Mourinho's return reportedly raising questions over whether Real could sell him before his contract expires.

Arsenal have already strengthened their attack by signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge. The club had also considered a move for Morgan Rogers, but according to The Guardian were unwilling to exceed $80 million before the England international joined Chelsea in a $117 million British record transfer.

The report also said Arsenal remain interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães.

After Newcastle's pre-season draw with Gateshead, manager Eddie Howe said: "We don’t want to lose our best players. I’ve spoken to him [Guimarães] as I would do. Bruno is just a fantastic person."