Spencer Jones agrees two-year deal with Thunder pending Nuggets decision

Spencer Jones has agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Adam Godes of ADS Sports, who spoke to ESPN.

The deal is fully guaranteed, according to sources cited by ESPN. As Jones is a restricted free agent, the Denver Nuggets have until 11:59 PM ET on Sunday to decide whether to match the offer and keep him.

If Denver declines to match, Jones will join the Thunder after spending the past two seasons with the Nuggets.

The 25-year-old played an an important role for Denver during the 2025-26 season, averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 64 regular season games, including 37 starts.

Jones also impressed during the NBA Playoffs, where he shot an NBA-leading 69.2 per cent from three-point range, establishing himself as a valuable contributor off the wing.

According to ESPN, the Nuggets have been managing the restricted free agency of both Jones and Peyton Watson while balancing increasing luxury tax costs.

The Thunder's move adds another young option to their roster, although the final outcome now depends on whether Denver exercises its right to match the offer before the deadline.