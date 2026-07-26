Juventus beat Standard Liege 1-0 for first pre-season win under Luciano Spalletti

Juventus secured their first pre-season victory under head coach Luciano Spalletti with a 1-0 win over Standard Liege in Belgium.

According to the match report, Fabio Miretti scored the only goal of the game as the Italian side bounced back after a goalless draw against Basel in their opening pre-season fixture last weekend.

Spalletti continued preparations for the new campaign without several senior players, many of whom are still on holiday following their involvement at the 2026 World Cup.

The squad was missing Gleison Bremer, Weston McKennie, Francisco Conceicao and Jonathan David, while Khephren Thuram and Kenan Yildiz were also unavailable as they continue to build their fitness.

Despite the absences, Juventus produced a disciplined performance to secure a narrow victory and continue their pre-season preparations on a positive note.

The result gives Spalletti his first win since taking charge of the Bianconeri as the club gradually welcomes back its first-team players ahead of the start of the new season.