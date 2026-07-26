Paul Rushforth, Ottawa real estate broker and CFRA radio host, dies at 52

Paul Rushforth, a prominent Ottawa real estate broker, former professional hockey player and longtime host of CFRA's Open House, has died at the age of 52.

His longtime co-host, Frank Napolitano, announced Rushforth's death in a post on Facebook, saying his passing on Friday had "shocked all of us."

Napolitano wrote: "Gone far too soon at just 52 years old. He was a mentor to many, a trailblazer in his industry, and an incredible partner, father, teammate, leader, and friend. His impact on our community and the countless lives he touched cannot be overstated."

In a statement on Instagram, Paul Rushforth Real Estate described its founder as "an exceptional human being."

The statement said: "He believed that people always came first. He treated everyone with kindness, gave generously without expecting anything in return, and made people feel seen, heard, and valued. Those of us who had the privilege of knowing him are better because of it."

Rushforth began his real estate career in 2004 after spending a decade playing professional hockey in North America and Europe.

He also played for the Ottawa Junior Senators between 1989 and 1991.

According to Napolitano, CFRA's Open House will be on hiatus before returning next Saturday with a special tribute programme celebrating Rushforth's life.