Vehicle crashes into crowd at Berlin Pride, killing one

At least one person has died and 15 others were injured after a van drove into a crowd during Berlin Pride on Saturday, according to police.

The incident happened near Tiergarten Park, close to the route of the city's Christopher Street Day parade, one of Europe's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

Police said several of the injured were in a life-threatening condition.

According to police, a white van struck several people before crashing into a tree. Officers said they were searching for suspects but had not released further details about the circumstances of the incident.

In a post on X, Berlin police urged people to leave the area immediately.

Police officer Florian Nath said in a video posted on the force's X account: "We are conducting an intensive search for possible suspects."

The incident prompted organisers to cancel the remainder of the Pride celebrations, including a planned concert near the Brandenburg Gate.

People attending the event were told to return home and avoid the area around Tiergarten.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered in Berlin for the annual Pride parade, which had taken place peacefully for several hours before the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation into what happened.