Elon Musk’s recent claim about Bill Gates sparks fresh online controversy

Billionaire Elon Musk is once again in the headlines for publicly targeting Bill Gates’s large-scale charitable donations to mainstream news organizations and journalism networks.

On social platform X, Musk claimed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates “pays off” reporters suggesting why they refrain from asking him hostile questions.

The 55-year-old responded to a post questioning why interviews grill him with tough questions while going easy on Gates.

These funds specifically target reports on health and poverty even as perceived conflicts of interest continue to mute critical coverage.

The overlooked fallout stems from Musk’s recent tense interview at Tesla’s Giga Texas amid a protracted conflict over philanthropy and politics.

On social platform X, Musk’s post sparked a wave of intriguing comments with one user writing, “It's so disappointing because at the end of the interview I actually thought "ok, maybe he is a little eccentric, but he is not that bad" and then you act like this on social media.”

Second lamented: “Your time is too valuable to waste with people with no logic and who don’t tell the truth. Only speak with honest reporters, there are some out there, who may need to start a new X-adventure by hiring some honest X-reporters, then have Worldwide news with a true free press team “X-Galaxy News”, going to need it when humanity travels to Mars.

Nonetheless, this is not just money; these people are projecting their own guilt and pain, while these reporters are dealing with the disappointment of humiliation.