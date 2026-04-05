Blake Lively email comes up ahead of new May trial date in Baldoni case

Blake Lively is facing further scrutiny after a detailed email she sent to the Producers Guild of America resurfaced during her ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

In the January 2024 message, Lively urged the guild to recognise her as a producer on It Ends With Us.

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She said her contributions were very important to the project and that the film meant more to her than anything else in her two-decade career as she was involved in every stage, from development to marketing.

“Just a few days ago, I was officially granted the title of Producer, after a year and a half of asking, and working tirelessly to prove the validity of that title,” she continued in the 5-page email.

“I’ve produced every moment of this film, from pre-production, through production, into post, and now into worldwide marketing and release.”

Lively also pointed to an updated contract that recognised her major involvement and requested official Producers Guild of America credit.

To support her case, she outlined dozens of contributions, including script changes, "calling in fashion contacts" to get clothing “loaned, discounted, or gifted” to lower production costs, and helping assemble parts of the production team.

The email has now become significant after a judge referenced it while dismissing 10 of her 13 claims against Baldoni.

The ruling noted that Lively served as an independent contractor rather than an employee. However, allegations related to retaliation and contractual issues will be proceeded for trial. The case is set to go to trial on May 18.

Lively originally filed the lawsuit in December 2024, seeking substantial damages over alleged coordinated effort to hurt her reputation. Baldoni has denied the allegations.