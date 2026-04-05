Rap icon Gucci Mane kidnapper revealed in shocking twist

Gucci Mane’s kidnapping has taken a very shocking turn as federal prosecutors have revealed that the rap icon, who was allegedly kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint earlier this year, got caught up in a plot led by his own signee.

As reported by the BBC, the ambush resulted in the arrests of eight men, including fellow artist Pooh Shiesty, following a coordinated federal investigation across three states.

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The incident took place on January 10, 2026, at a recording studio in Dallas and according to federal complaints, Pooh Shiesty (born Lontrell Williams Jr.) orchestrated the meeting under the guise of a professional collaboration.

Once Mane arrived, the atmosphere turned completely negative. Prosecutors allege that Williams Jr. pointed a "black AK-style pistol" at his mentor, forcing him to sign legal documents that would release the younger rapper from his contract at Mane’s 1017 Records.

The victims, which included Mane and several unidentified associates, reportedly believed "they were going to be executed" as the defendants paraded multiple firearms.

During the ordeal, Mane was allegedly stripped of his wedding ring, watch, earrings, and cash. Another victim was choked and robbed of a Rolex watch and a Louis Vuitton bag.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould noted a brazen lack of discretion following the crime. "Within hours of leaving the Dallas studio, a number of the defendants were on social media displaying some of the items that appeared to be the jewellery that had been robbed," he explained.

The BBC also reports that Williams Jr. was supposedly under house arrest for a previous firearms conspiracy at the time of the kidnapping back in January.

Among the eight suspects arrested in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville is the rapper’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr.

One suspect remains at large and investigators are currently working with Georgia authorities to locate him.