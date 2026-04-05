Paul Rudd unveils secret to ageless beauty

Paul Rudd has finally opened up about the secret to his healthy skin and routine after endless memes circulated that internet about his youthful looks.

The star is most famous for his leading role as Ant-Man in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films, alongside his popular performances in comedies like Anchorman, Knocked Up and the iconic 1995 cult classic, Clueless.

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Rudd, who also appeared as Phoebe Buffay's future husband Mike Hannigan on the hit sitcom Friends, will celebrate his 57th birthday on April 6.

Despite getting closer and closer to being 60 years old, his youthful appearance remains the topic of conversation, even being named PEOPLE magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2021.

But it's three simple priorities that have helped him preserve his health and young appearance: sleep, diet and consistency.

A Reddit user drew comparisons between him and late American actor Wilford Brimley, who passed away in 2020 and was famous for portraying characters typically much older than his real age.

The user shared photographs of both actors, showing Rudd at seven years Brimley's senior yet appearing considerably younger thanks to his full head of dark hair and styling.

Text added to the pictures reads: "Paul Rudd is seven years older than Wilford Brimley in the movie Cocoon and I need to sit down."

The accompanying caption simply asked: "How is it that Paul Rudd stays looking so young?"

In the comments section, fellow Reddit users offered their opinions and theories. One person said: "Genetics, money, probably doesn't drink or smoke, is chill af [as f***] presumably."

Another wrote, "Add a good skin care routine to that mix."

"Probably a combination of genetics, good self care, and the fact that he hasn't adopted an 'old' look. He still dresses, has a hairstyle, has body language, and just the general attitude of a much younger person,” someone else mentioned.

In an interview with Men's Health, Paul Rudd meanwhile, outlined three of his top health priorities - sleep, diet and consistency, which are the traits that keep him looking healthy.

When questioned about the "secret to a superhero body" and "eternal youth", his response was simple, “sleep" adding, “then diet, then weights, then cardio," but emphasised "the most important part of training is sleep".

The star also eats eggs each day and enjoys protein shakes made from "just protein and water, no fruit". The actor finds consistency with these steps and routine "comforting" and mentioned, "Routine is a human need. It's grounding in a really positive and healthy way."