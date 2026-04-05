Timothée Chalamet sparks 'surge of worldwide curiosity' after ballet and opera remarks

Timothée Chalamet's remarks about ballet and opera are making people "care" about it even more.

A source touched upon the positive impact the actor's words has had in the demand of the art forms despite his lack of intent behind it.

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"What began as a dismissive comment has had the opposite effect. It has driven a surge of worldwide curiosity and conversation around art forms that often struggle to reach younger audiences. You can see this from Internet search term data in the wake of Chalamet's comments," a performing arts industry source told OK! Magazine.

The insider added, "There is also a sense that his profile has amplified the discussion globally, putting ballet and opera into mainstream discourse in a way traditional campaigns rarely achieve."

Chalamet, 30, made the comments during a public conversation with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas. His controversial statement sparked an outburst worldwide after he said he was avoiding arts that needed saving.

Chalamet said at the time, "I don't want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore.'"

The remarks sparked a frenzy online with a few responses from major institutions, including New York's Metropolitan Opera and London's Royal Ballet and Opera.

A second source familiar with arts programming said, "Organizations have been quick to lean into the moment. There has been a noticeable uptick in engagement online, and some venues are using the attention to promote access initiatives and ticket offers."

"It has effectively created a flashpoint that reminds people these art forms are still active, evolving and definitely worth exploring."