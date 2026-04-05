Danielle Fishel reveals one thing she turns to Sabrina Carpenter for
Danielle Fishel reveals occasions she puts aside age difference with Sabrina Carpenter for
Danielle Fishel is still turning to Sabrina Carpenter for guidance, even years after they last worked together on Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017.
In a recent interview, Fishel, 44, said she finds Carpenter, 26, to be one of her most trusted voices when it comes to decision-making, despite being 18 years apart in age.
"Sabrina gives me great advice," Fishel told People Magazine in a recent interview. "For being significantly younger than me, she is one of my go-to people to ask for advice because she's got great instincts."
The actress continued of the Grammy winner, "She knows how to trust them, and I admire that so much because I'm a person who's talked myself out of my instincts over the years."
Fishel admitted that she often second-guesses herself, which is why she values Carpenter’s perspective.
"So, whenever I really need to be reminded that I probably know the answer to the question, I go to her. She's like, 'I think you probably already know this,'" she added. "She's a real special one."
However, Fishel acknowledged that her own advice doesn’t always land the same way. She recalled discouraging Carpenter from including a song on her 2022 album Emails I Can't Send, only to later realise she was wrong when fans sang along to it during a packed arena show.
"Her instinct cannot be beat," Fishel said. "I thought it wasn't relatable enough, and she politely told me I was wrong."
“This past November, as I heard 20,000 fans in the Crypto.com Arena sing every word to that exact song right along with her, I knew she was right. She's always right,” she added about seeing Carpenter on tour in 2024.
The two also go beyond professional fronts as Carpenter was also a bridesmaid at Fishel’s wedding to Jensen Karp and also supported her publicly during her stint on Dancing with the Stars.
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